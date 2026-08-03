Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.830-1.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.0 million-$750.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.6 million.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ultra Clean from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $113.40.

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Ultra Clean Price Performance

Ultra Clean stock traded up $5.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.17. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,527,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $144.22. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.Ultra Clean has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.830-1.030 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 8,691 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $692,846.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,075.12. The trade was a 34.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 4,205 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $365,835.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $987,363. This represents a 27.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 56,725 shares of company stock worth $4,989,261 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,260 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company's stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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