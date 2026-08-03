Ultralife (ULBI) Projected to Release Earnings on Friday

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $47.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $52.40 million. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.

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Ultralife Price Performance

Shares of ULBI stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $5.39. 7,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $89.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Ultralife from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ultralife currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Report on ULBI

Insider Activity at Ultralife

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 67,302 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $458,326.62. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,050,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,964,837.97. This represents a 3.39% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 108,878 shares of company stock valued at $714,928 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULBI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ultralife by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,067 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Ultralife by 1,428.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,287 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ultralife by 474.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 70,476 shares of the technology company's stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 58,211 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Ultralife by 127.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,102 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company's stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation NASDAQ: ULBI develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of energy and communications products for defense, medical, automotive and consumer electronics markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Power Systems and Communications Systems. In its Power Systems segment, Ultralife produces lithium-ion rechargeable cells and battery packs, primary lithium batteries, alkaline and rechargeable battery packs, chargers and battery accessories designed to meet demanding performance and safety requirements.

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