UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $618,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,561 shares of the company's stock, valued at $818,968.47. This trade represents a 43.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ UMBF traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.33. The company's stock had a trading volume of 703,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,357. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.06. UMB Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

UMB Financial shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 1st. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, July 28th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 31st.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.63 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 21.64%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corporation will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from UMB Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. UMB Financial's payout ratio is currently 16.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on UMBF

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: UMBF is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

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