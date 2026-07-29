UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $149.63 and last traded at $148.6830, with a volume of 534650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.98.

The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.45. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.42%.The company had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $727.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share.

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UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is a positive change from UMB Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. UMB Financial's payout ratio is 15.26%.

UMB Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UMB Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: UMB Financial reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of approximately $3.57 per share , up from $2.96 a year earlier and above analyst estimates of $3.08–$3.12. Revenue reached $778 million , exceeding the $727.63 million consensus estimate. UMB Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

UMB Financial reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of approximately , up from $2.96 a year earlier and above analyst estimates of $3.08–$3.12. Revenue reached , exceeding the $727.63 million consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Results benefited from year-over-year growth in net interest income, loan growth and improved operating efficiency, suggesting solid underlying banking momentum. The earnings beat was the primary catalyst supporting the stock’s advance. UMB Financial Q2 Earnings Beat on Y/Y Rise in NII

Results benefited from year-over-year growth in net interest income, loan growth and improved operating efficiency, suggesting solid underlying banking momentum. The earnings beat was the primary catalyst supporting the stock’s advance. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its quarterly common dividend to $0.50 per share from $0.43, a 16.3% increase. The dividend is payable October 1 to shareholders of record September 10, reinforcing confidence in capital generation and shareholder returns. UMB Financial Declares Common and Preferred Dividends

The company raised its quarterly common dividend to from $0.43, a 16.3% increase. The dividend is payable October 1 to shareholders of record September 10, reinforcing confidence in capital generation and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: UMB Financial’s reported net margin was 20.42% and return on equity was 13.07%, indicating healthy profitability, while the stock is trading near its 52-week high after a strong recent run.

UMB Financial’s reported net margin was 20.42% and return on equity was 13.07%, indicating healthy profitability, while the stock is trading near its 52-week high after a strong recent run. Negative Sentiment: Higher operating expenses and increased provisions for credit losses partially offset the benefits of stronger net interest income and loan growth, leaving investors focused on whether expense and credit trends remain controlled.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on UMB Financial from $140.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on UMB Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, President James D. Rine sold 8,246 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $1,093,337.14. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 61,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,125.14. This represents a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 381 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $50,627.28. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,624,192.24. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company's stock.

UMB Financial Trading Up 3.0%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.78 and a 200 day moving average of $127.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UMB Financial's stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 1st. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, July 28th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, August 31st.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: UMBF is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

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