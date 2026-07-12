UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UMH. Wall Street Zen raised UMH Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Odeon Capital Group set a $17.50 target price on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised UMH Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Odean Cap Resea raised UMH Properties to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter worth $52,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter worth $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,495 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:UMH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. 394,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,727. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.85 and a beta of 0.96.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 11.03%.The company had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. UMH Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. UMH Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle (RV) communities. The company's business model centers on providing affordable housing solutions by offering land lease lots and home sales in well-maintained, amenity-rich settings. UMH Properties focuses on maximizing occupancy and enhancing tenant satisfaction through professional on-site management and ongoing community improvements.

The company generates revenue through rental lot fees, home sales and related community services.

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