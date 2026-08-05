UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-1.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMH has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group set a $17.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of UMH Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on UMH Properties

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.23. 766,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,361. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.29 and a beta of 0.96. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.76 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. UMH Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. UMH Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 900.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMH. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,386,288 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $69,786,000 after buying an additional 237,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,652 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,982,000 after buying an additional 16,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,865,018 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,672,000 after purchasing an additional 980,043 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,448 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 39,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,189,252 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $19,968,000 after buying an additional 91,202 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle (RV) communities. The company's business model centers on providing affordable housing solutions by offering land lease lots and home sales in well-maintained, amenity-rich settings. UMH Properties focuses on maximizing occupancy and enhancing tenant satisfaction through professional on-site management and ongoing community improvements.

The company generates revenue through rental lot fees, home sales and related community services.

Further Reading

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