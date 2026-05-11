Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Umicore S.A. - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Umicore from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Umicore Stock Up 0.2%

The business's 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore is a global materials technology and recycling company headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of advanced materials and catalysts that support clean mobility, energy storage and sustainable resource management. Its activities span the refining and recovery of precious metals, the production of emission control catalysts for the automotive industry, and the sourcing of materials for rechargeable batteries.

Umicore operates through three main business units: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling.

Further Reading

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