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Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Umicore logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Umicore shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday, reaching as much as $6.52 before last trading at $6.41, up from a prior close of $6.10.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but mildly positive: Goldman Sachs recently downgraded the stock from buy to hold, while MarketBeat still shows a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy.”
  • The company’s fundamentals and business mix include a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35, and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, with operations spanning catalysis, energy and surface technologies, and recycling.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Umicore.

Umicore S.A. - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Umicore from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Umicore

Umicore Stock Up 0.2%

The business's 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Umicore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Umicore is a global materials technology and recycling company headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of advanced materials and catalysts that support clean mobility, energy storage and sustainable resource management. Its activities span the refining and recovery of precious metals, the production of emission control catalysts for the automotive industry, and the sourcing of materials for rechargeable batteries.

Umicore operates through three main business units: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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