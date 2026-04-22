Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Price Down 5.3% - Here's What Happened

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.3730. Approximately 2,088,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,678,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

UAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a "market perform" rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UAA

Under Armour Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Under Armour's revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Under Armour has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.110 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 1,112,119 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $6,906,258.99. Following the purchase, the insider owned 43,000,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,035,415.12. This represents a 2.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,976,455 shares of company stock worth $30,869,288. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 747,130 shares of the company's stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 596,294 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 363.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 416,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 326,451 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 21.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,881,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 501,527 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,887,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 207.5% in the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 453,831 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 306,254 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc NYSE: UAA is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

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