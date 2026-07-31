Under Armour (UA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Under Armour (NYSE:UA - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.0171 per share and revenue of $1.1082 billion for the quarter. Under Armour has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.000-0.020 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 9.98%.

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Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UA stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $7.91. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Under Armour news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 739,521 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,419.37. Following the purchase, the insider owned 44,179,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $219,570,206.52. This represents a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,178,344 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,147. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UA. Robert W. Baird set a $5.50 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell" and an average price target of $5.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UA

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc is a global designer, marketer and distributor of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a wide range of athletic categories, including running, training, basketball, outdoor and golf, with specialized lines for men, women and youth. Under Armour emphasizes innovative fabrics and technologies designed to enhance athletic performance, such as moisture-wicking HeatGear®, cold-weather ColdGear® and UV-protective UA Tech™ materials.

The company was founded in 1996 by former University of Maryland football captain Kevin Plank, who sought to create a superior moisture-wicking T-shirt to keep athletes cool and dry.

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