Under Armour (UAA) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect Under Armour to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $1.1089 billion for the quarter. Under Armour has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.000-0.020 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03). Under Armour had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Under Armour's revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Under Armour to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Under Armour Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Under Armour has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 739,521 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,419.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,179,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $219,570,206.52. The trade was a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,178,344 shares of company stock worth $5,865,147. Insiders own 15.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Under Armour by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,296,543 shares of the company's stock worth $31,420,000 after buying an additional 3,351,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,339 shares of the company's stock worth $30,408,000 after acquiring an additional 489,044 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,457,700 shares of the company's stock worth $27,125,000 after acquiring an additional 577,845 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $11,237,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. Citigroup reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (down from $6.20) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research cut Under Armour from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $5.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $5.91.

Read Our Latest Report on UAA

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc NYSE: UAA is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

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