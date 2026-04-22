Unifi (UFI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Unifi (NYSE:UFI - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Unifi to post earnings of ($0.22) per share and revenue of $130.7180 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $121.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.18 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. On average, analysts expect Unifi to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Unifi Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE:UFI opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.99. Unifi has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $5.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Unifi from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Unifi in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on UFI

Institutional Trading of Unifi

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 270,880 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 27,158 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 386.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,311 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 46,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,812 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,195 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company's stock.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc NYSE: UFI is a global manufacturer of polyester and nylon textured yarns and fibers, specializing in both virgin and recycled synthetic materials. Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, the company serves a diverse range of end markets including apparel, athleisure, home furnishings, automotive and industrial applications. Unifi's vertically integrated operations encompass polymer extrusion, spinning, texturing, and finishing processes designed to meet the performance and aesthetic requirements of its customers.

A key differentiator for Unifi is its REPREVE® brand, a family of certified recycled performance fibers made from post‐consumer plastic bottles and other waste streams.

Further Reading

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