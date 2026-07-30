Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded by Zacks Research to "Hold" Rating

Unilever (NYSE:UL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated an "underperform" rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Unilever from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Unilever from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UL

Unilever Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.32. Unilever has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

Institutional Trading of Unilever

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 3.3% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 86,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,818 shares of the company's stock worth $26,562,000 after purchasing an additional 26,101 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 34,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company's stock.

Unilever News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Unilever this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unilever reported underlying sales growth of 5.8% in the second quarter, well above the 4.14% analyst consensus and up from 3.8% in the first quarter. Growth was driven by stronger volumes and pricing, particularly in beauty, personal care and home care, as consumers favored established brands such as Dove. Reuters: Unilever tops second-quarter sales growth estimates as volumes rise

Unilever reported underlying sales growth of 5.8% in the second quarter, well above the 4.14% analyst consensus and up from 3.8% in the first quarter. Growth was driven by stronger volumes and pricing, particularly in beauty, personal care and home care, as consumers favored established brands such as Dove. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year outlook after delivering its strongest quarterly volume growth in more than a decade. The guidance increase reinforces expectations that Unilever’s turnaround is gaining traction and was the main catalyst behind the recent share-price rally. Proactive Investors: Unilever posts strongest sales growth in a decade

The company raised its full-year outlook after delivering its strongest quarterly volume growth in more than a decade. The guidance increase reinforces expectations that Unilever’s turnaround is gaining traction and was the main catalyst behind the recent share-price rally. Positive Sentiment: Management’s earnings commentary emphasized improving volume trends rather than relying solely on price increases, a potentially favorable sign for market share and sustainable growth. Investors are also assessing the company’s plans and outlook following the quarter’s results. Yahoo Finance: Unilever Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s earnings commentary emphasized improving volume trends rather than relying solely on price increases, a potentially favorable sign for market share and sustainable growth. Investors are also assessing the company’s plans and outlook following the quarter’s results. Neutral Sentiment: Unilever agreed to protect employment terms for workers in its European and British food business for two years after the planned 2027 completion of its $65 billion merger with McCormick. The agreement may reduce labor-related disruption but could limit near-term restructuring flexibility and delay some merger synergies. Reuters: Unilever agrees two-year worker protection after McCormick merger

Unilever agreed to protect employment terms for workers in its European and British food business for two years after the planned 2027 completion of its $65 billion merger with McCormick. The agreement may reduce labor-related disruption but could limit near-term restructuring flexibility and delay some merger synergies. Negative Sentiment: One earnings-data report showed quarterly EPS and revenue below its cited consensus estimates, creating a potential headline concern. However, the broader market reaction has focused on underlying sales, volume growth and upgraded guidance rather than those figures. MarketBeat: Unilever quarterly earnings

About Unilever

Unilever PLC is a global consumer goods company with roots dating back to the early 20th century, formed from the merger of the British firm Lever Brothers and the Dutch company Margarine Unie. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded products in personal care, home care and foods and refreshments. Unilever's corporate structure and listings reflect its long history in both the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and it operates at scale across diverse consumer markets worldwide.

Unilever's business is organized around major product categories—Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care and Foods & Refreshment—and includes numerous well-known consumer brands across those categories.

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