Union Bankshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:UNB)

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th.

Union Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years.

Get Union Bankshares alerts: Sign Up

Union Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ UNB opened at $23.92 on Thursday. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The bank reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,542 shares of the bank's stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861 shares of the bank's stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,757 shares of the bank's stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company's stock.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc is a Virginia-based bank holding company and the parent of Union Bank & Trust, offering a comprehensive range of commercial and retail banking services. Through its community banking platform, the company provides deposit accounts, business and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, residential mortgages, and digital banking solutions. It also delivers trust and wealth management services to individuals, corporations, and nonprofits.

The company's commercial banking team serves small and middle-market businesses with financing for real estate, equipment, working capital, and industrial sectors.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Union Bankshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Union Bankshares wasn't on the list.

While Union Bankshares currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here