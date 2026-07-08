Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Sets New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $285.79 and last traded at $283.0680, with a volume of 2024904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $282.59.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price target on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $286.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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