uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.1667.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. Mizuho raised uniQure from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on uniQure from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised uniQure from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on uniQure in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised uniQure from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.

Get uniQure alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on uniQure

uniQure Stock Up 78.4%

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. uniQure has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.03. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 145.81% and a negative net margin of 1,154.42%.The business had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. On average, analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about uniQure

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

Positive Sentiment: uniQure said it plans to submit a BLA for AMT-130 in Huntington’s disease after the FDA indicated the company’s three-year data may support accelerated approval, a major regulatory win that could speed the drug toward market. Article Title

uniQure said it plans to submit a BLA for AMT-130 in Huntington’s disease after the FDA indicated the company’s three-year data may support accelerated approval, a major regulatory win that could speed the drug toward market. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the FDA update, with Cantor Fitzgerald upgrading QURE to overweight and lifting its price target, reinforcing the market’s bullish reaction. Article Title

Analysts turned more constructive after the FDA update, with Cantor Fitzgerald upgrading to and lifting its price target, reinforcing the market’s bullish reaction. Positive Sentiment: Options activity also picked up, with traders buying unusually large volumes of call options, suggesting strong speculative demand tied to the FDA catalyst. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other uniQure news, Director Jack Kaye sold 1,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $53,930.58. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at $703,451.76. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David D. Meek sold 1,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $53,930.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,553.82. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 101,054 shares of company stock worth $2,655,791 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of uniQure by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 175,806 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in uniQure by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 222,979 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 163,749 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 761,948 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $10,622,000 after acquiring an additional 212,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company's stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider uniQure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and uniQure wasn't on the list.

While uniQure currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here