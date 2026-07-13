uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.1667.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QURE shares. Chardan Capital raised their target price on uniQure from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of uniQure from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other uniQure news, insider Walid Abi-Saab sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $1,127,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 169,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,905.14. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 11,685 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $526,526.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,949,025.24. This trade represents a 21.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,229 shares of company stock valued at $17,944,799. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

uniQure Price Performance

NASDAQ QURE opened at $42.63 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. uniQure has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 145.81% and a negative net margin of 1,154.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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