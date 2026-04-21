Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.6667.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UIS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Unisys in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unisys from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th.

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Institutional Trading of Unisys

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Unisys by 38.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,583 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 221,497 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 85,113 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,551,487 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 615,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company's stock.

Unisys Stock Up 0.7%

UIS opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $187.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.46. Unisys has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $6.06.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 17.42%.The firm had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $569.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unisys will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation NYSE: UIS is a global information technology company that delivers a broad portfolio of digital workplace, cloud and infrastructure, application and security services. Formed in 1986 through the merger of Burroughs Corporation and Sperry Corporation, Unisys combines decades of experience in IT modernization with a focus on secure, data-driven transformations for government and enterprise organizations.

The company operates two core business segments: Services and Technology.

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