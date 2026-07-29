Unite Group (LON:UTG) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Unite Group (LON:UTG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 503 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target points to a potential downside of 7.45% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 585 target price on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Unite Group from GBX 690 to GBX 640 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 623 price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 640 price target on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 686.38.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on UTG

Unite Group Stock Performance

Shares of UTG opened at GBX 543.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 29.97. The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 520.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 514.57. Unite Group has a 52 week low of GBX 442.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 766.

Unite Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation, serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. We provide homes to 70,000 students across 157 properties in 23 leading university towns and cities. We currently partner with over 60 universities across the UK. Our people are driven by a common purpose: to provide a 'Home for Success' for the students who live with us. Unite's accommodation is safe and secure, high quality and affordable.

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