Unite Group (LON:UTG) Given New GBX 668 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Unite Group (LON:UTG - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 623 to GBX 668 in a report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target suggests a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock's current price.

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Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 503 price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 585 price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Unite Group from GBX 600 to GBX 640 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Unite Group to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 906 to GBX 579 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Unite Group from GBX 690 to GBX 640 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 613.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on UTG

Unite Group Price Performance

Shares of UTG opened at GBX 538 on Wednesday. Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 442.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 760.50. The company has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 524.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 513.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65.

Unite Group (LON:UTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX 27.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unite Group had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 143.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unite Group will post 47.9341004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unite Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation, serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. We provide homes to 70,000 students across 157 properties in 23 leading university towns and cities. We currently partner with over 60 universities across the UK. Our people are driven by a common purpose: to provide a 'Home for Success' for the students who live with us. Unite's accommodation is safe and secure, high quality and affordable.

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