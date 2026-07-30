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Unite Group (LON:UTG) Releases Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Unite Group logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Leasing momentum strengthened: Unite Students was 89% reserved, ahead of last year, while Hello Student occupancy guidance increased to 88%-90%. The company is concentrating on roughly 55,000-60,000 beds in high-demand university markets.
  • Financial performance weakened: First-half adjusted EPS fell 8% to £0.271, EPRA NTA declined 9%, and property values dropped 6.4% as yields widened. Net debt to EBITDA rose to 7.5x following the Hello Student acquisition, with funding costs and fire-safety remediation adding pressure.
  • Capital allocation and outlook remain active: Unite completed £165 million in share buybacks, expects £300 million-£400 million of disposals, and raised Empiric’s annualized synergy target to £18 million. Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance was maintained at £0.415-£0.43, while analysts retain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating.
  • Five stocks we like better than Unite Group.

Unite Group (LON:UTG - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 27.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Unite Group had a negative net margin of 143.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%.

Here are the key takeaways from Unite Group's conference call:

  • Leasing momentum improved: Unite Students is 89% reserved versus 87% last year, while Hello Student reached 77% occupancy and is now 10 points ahead of the market. Management raised Hello Student’s expected occupancy to 88%-90% and cited stronger direct bookings and returner demand.
  • The company is refocusing its portfolio on approximately 55,000-60,000 beds across 20 cities serving the strongest U.K. universities, where management expects demand to outpace supply, supporting 95%-97% occupancy, CPI-linked rental growth and higher margins over time.
  • Unite completed GBP 165 million of share buybacks in the first half and expects GBP 300 million-GBP 400 million of disposals this year, with proceeds earmarked for balance-sheet strength, development, university partnerships and additional buybacks. Empiric integration is ahead of plan, with annualized synergies increased to GBP 18 million.
  • First-half adjusted EPS fell 8% to GBP 0.271, EPRA NTA per share declined 9% to GBP 8.65, and property values dropped 6.4% as average yields widened to 5.5%. Net debt to EBITDA rose to 7.5x after the Hello Student acquisition, while higher funding costs, fire-safety remediation and a softer transaction market remain headwinds.
  • Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance was reiterated at GBP 0.415-GBP 0.43, despite a GBP 0.006 second-half earnings impact from the Renters’ Rights Act. Management remains cautious about international postgraduate demand and the upcoming clearing period, even though current reservations are ahead of last year.

Unite Group Price Performance

LON:UTG traded up GBX 13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 546. The company had a trading volume of 2,220,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,045,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 522.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 514.08. Unite Group has a one year low of GBX 442.20 and a one year high of GBX 764. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UTG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 503 price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 623 price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 585 price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Unite Group from GBX 690 to GBX 640 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Unite Group from GBX 600 to GBX 640 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unite Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 686.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Unite Group

Unite Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation, serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. We provide homes to 70,000 students across 157 properties in 23 leading university towns and cities. We currently partner with over 60 universities across the UK. Our people are driven by a common purpose: to provide a 'Home for Success' for the students who live with us. Unite's accommodation is safe and secure, high quality and affordable.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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