United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Airlines also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.000-11.000 EPS.

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United Airlines Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of UAL traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.13. 9,740,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,194,691. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.50. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $65.26 and a 12-month high of $119.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.13%. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on United Airlines from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Airlines from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered United Airlines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.19.

View Our Latest Report on UAL

Insider Activity

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,022,550.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 264,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,170,715.10. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Key United Airlines News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Airlines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,510,200 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,287,071,000 after buying an additional 52,962 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,894,850 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $547,342,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928,657 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $325,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,371 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,434,975 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $234,731,000 after acquiring an additional 105,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 17.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,709,166 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $164,934,000 after acquiring an additional 253,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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