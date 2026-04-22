United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Down 6% - What's Next?

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) was down 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $92.60 and last traded at $91.26. Approximately 3,314,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 7,137,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.13.

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More United Airlines News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and operational strength — United reported revenue of about $14.6B and beat EPS estimates, with strong premium demand, higher margins and improved on-time performance, signaling robust travel demand and solid quarter-level cash generation. United Airlines Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Up Y/Y

Q1 beat and operational strength — United reported revenue of about $14.6B and beat EPS estimates, with strong premium demand, higher margins and improved on-time performance, signaling robust travel demand and solid quarter-level cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Merger talk downplayed but regulatory/PR noise persists — CEO Scott Kirby publicly played down speculation about a tie‑up with American Airlines after reports he raised the idea with White House officials; the White House signaled skepticism and American publicly rejected the notion. This creates strategic noise and regulatory uncertainty but no immediate transaction. United Airlines CEO plays down merger talk as White House signals skepticism

Merger talk downplayed but regulatory/PR noise persists — CEO Scott Kirby publicly played down speculation about a tie‑up with American Airlines after reports he raised the idea with White House officials; the White House signaled skepticism and American publicly rejected the notion. This creates strategic noise and regulatory uncertainty but no immediate transaction. Negative Sentiment: Guidance cut materially lowers near‑term expectations — United trimmed FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $7.00–$11.00 (below prior ranges and some street forecasts) and narrowed Q2 guidance well under consensus, a direct hit to investor forward visibility and valuation. United Airlines slashes 2026 forecast as fuel costs surge

Guidance cut materially lowers near‑term expectations — United trimmed FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $7.00–$11.00 (below prior ranges and some street forecasts) and narrowed Q2 guidance well under consensus, a direct hit to investor forward visibility and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Jet fuel surge threatens margins and may force higher fares — Management warned jet fuel costs spiked due to the Iran conflict, saying fares could need to rise as much as ~15–20% to offset the fuel shock; that raises demand risk and explains the capacity cuts and the stock selloff. United Airlines says fares may need to rise up 20% to offset fuel surge

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $150.00 price target on United Airlines and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $132.50 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $133.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UAL

United Airlines Stock Down 6.4%

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business's fifty day moving average price is $98.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,022,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 264,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,170,715.10. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in United Airlines by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,872 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in United Airlines by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,580 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 55,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 73.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

Further Reading

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