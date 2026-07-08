United Airlines (UAL) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 15th. Analysts expect United Airlines to announce earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $17.6202 billion for the quarter. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Airlines to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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United Airlines Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $128.31 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $110.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.15. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,421,965.55. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 48,303 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $5,859,153.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 798,929 shares in the company, valued at $96,910,087.70. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,381 shares of company stock valued at $10,837,575. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in United Airlines by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,872 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,580 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $23,298,000 after buying an additional 55,728 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Airlines from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Airlines from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Airlines from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Airlines

United Airlines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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