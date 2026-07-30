United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group upped their price target on United Bankshares from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Bankshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on UBSI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,649 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 464.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,336 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 112,988 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 409,428 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 564.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 182,540 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 155,051 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of UBSI opened at $48.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.42.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $320.07 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. United Bankshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.42%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, is a bank holding company that provides a full range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, United Bank. The company's core offerings include retail and commercial banking products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal and business loans, mortgages, and treasury management services. In addition, United Bankshares delivers private banking, wealth management, trust and fiduciary solutions, and investment advisory services to meet the needs of individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

United Bankshares operates an extensive branch network across West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

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