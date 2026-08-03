United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Says

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price points to a potential upside of 7.46% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen cut United Dominion Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $40.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.81.

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United Dominion Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $38.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.70. United Dominion Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.36.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $423.35 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.570 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.640 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Dominion Realty Trust declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Dominion Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 80,000 shares of United Dominion Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $3,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 810,455 shares in the company, valued at $31,810,358.75. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Dominion Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company's stock.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

United Dominion Realty Trust NYSE: UDR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company's core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR's business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

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