United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "underweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 6.63% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Dominion Realty Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.88.

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United Dominion Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.45. 1,656,984 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.70. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.43%.The firm had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.570 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

United Dominion Realty Trust declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $3,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 810,455 shares in the company, valued at $31,810,358.75. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Dominion Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

United Dominion Realty Trust NYSE: UDR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company's core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR's business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

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