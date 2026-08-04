Go Pro
→ Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
United Dominion Realty Trust logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • JPMorgan raised UDR’s price target from $39 to $41, implying 6.63% upside, but maintained an “underweight” rating.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: UDR has a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $41.88, with ratings ranging from “Strong Buy” to “Sell.”
  • UDR exceeded quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $0.21 EPS versus a $0.13 consensus estimate, and has authorized a buyback of up to 25 million shares.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of United Dominion Realty Trust.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "underweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 6.63% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Dominion Realty Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.88.

View Our Latest Report on UDR

United Dominion Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.45. 1,656,984 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.70. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.43%.The firm had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.570 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

United Dominion Realty Trust declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $3,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 810,455 shares in the company, valued at $31,810,358.75. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Dominion Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

United Dominion Realty Trust NYSE: UDR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company's core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR's business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in United Dominion Realty Trust Right Now?

Before you consider United Dominion Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Dominion Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While United Dominion Realty Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
Earth's biggest energy source: near Grand Canyon
Earth's biggest energy source: near Grand Canyon
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
tc pixel
Musk signed a massive deal with this $5 stock
Musk signed a massive deal with this $5 stock
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines