United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Get UMC alerts: Sign Up

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Microelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.60.

View Our Latest Report on United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 13.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Microelectronics this week:

Positive Sentiment: UMC reported second-quarter revenue of NT$68.73 billion, up 12.6% sequentially and 17.0% year over year, while gross margin reached 32.5%. Reported earnings of $0.53 per share exceeded the $0.16 analyst consensus, and revenue of $2.16 billion topped the $2.14 billion estimate. UMC Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

UMC reported second-quarter revenue of NT$68.73 billion, up 12.6% sequentially and 17.0% year over year, while gross margin reached 32.5%. Reported earnings of $0.53 per share exceeded the $0.16 analyst consensus, and revenue of $2.16 billion topped the $2.14 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: The company is expanding cleanroom capacity at its Singapore facility and beginning construction of a new fab building in Tainan to address accelerating artificial-intelligence-related demand. UMC Announces Fab Expansion

The company is expanding cleanroom capacity at its Singapore facility and beginning construction of a new fab building in Tainan to address accelerating artificial-intelligence-related demand. Positive Sentiment: UMC said Intel 12-nanometer design kits are expected by year-end and that its silicon-photonics technology has entered production, supporting its technology roadmap and potential future customer opportunities. UMC Q2 2026 Earnings Beat

UMC said Intel 12-nanometer design kits are expected by year-end and that its silicon-photonics technology has entered production, supporting its technology roadmap and potential future customer opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target after the results, and Zacks added UMC to its Rank #1 momentum-stock list. United Microelectronics Price Target Raised

Wedbush raised its price target after the results, and Zacks added UMC to its Rank #1 momentum-stock list. Neutral Sentiment: UMC filed its reviewed second-quarter financial statements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, providing formal regulatory disclosure of the results. UMC Files Reviewed Q2 Financials

UMC filed its reviewed second-quarter financial statements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, providing formal regulatory disclosure of the results. Negative Sentiment: The stock had already declined sharply ahead of earnings, suggesting investors may have been repositioning or taking profits despite the strong report. The planned fab expansions and higher 2026 capital spending also create near-term execution, funding and utilization risks. UMC Raises 2026 Capex

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is a Taiwan-based semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related manufacturing services to a global customer base. Founded in 1980, the company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits for a range of customers including fabless semiconductor companies and integrated device manufacturers. UMC is publicly listed NYSE: UMC and focuses on high-reliability manufacturing rather than branding consumer products.

UMC's core services encompass wafer fabrication using a portfolio of process technologies, with particular emphasis on mature and specialty nodes that support analog, power-management, radio-frequency (RF), and mixed-signal applications.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Microelectronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Microelectronics wasn't on the list.

While United Microelectronics currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here