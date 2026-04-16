United Microelectronics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 58,185 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,405% compared to the average daily volume of 3,867 call options.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UMC shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised United Microelectronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $8.60 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus price target of $8.60.

View Our Latest Report on UMC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 313.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,265 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 583.7% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Trading Up 6.8%

NYSE UMC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.63. 5,938,502 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,279,656. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 17.60%.The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is a Taiwan-based semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related manufacturing services to a global customer base. Founded in 1980, the company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits for a range of customers including fabless semiconductor companies and integrated device manufacturers. UMC is publicly listed NYSE: UMC and focuses on high-reliability manufacturing rather than branding consumer products.

UMC's core services encompass wafer fabrication using a portfolio of process technologies, with particular emphasis on mature and specialty nodes that support analog, power-management, radio-frequency (RF), and mixed-signal applications.

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