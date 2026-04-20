United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Sets New 12-Month High - What's Next?

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.52 and last traded at $49.4420, with a volume of 49934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.90.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNFI. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNFI

United Natural Foods Trading Up 1.2%

The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -38.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.700 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 155.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,732,060 shares of the company's stock worth $78,047,000 after buying an additional 1,053,081 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 721.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,170,000 after buying an additional 540,897 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,885,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 40.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,414 shares of the company's stock worth $48,922,000 after acquiring an additional 374,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,724,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc NYSE: UNFI is a leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods in North America. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest food distributors serving retail, foodservice and e-commerce customers.

UNFI's core business centers on the procurement, warehousing and distribution of a broad portfolio of products, including fresh produce, groceries, frozen foods, dairy, bakery items, beverages, supplements and household essentials.

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