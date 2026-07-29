United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Oppenheimer

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the transportation company's stock. Oppenheimer's price target indicates a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock's current price.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut United Parcel Service from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens raised United Parcel Service to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.90.

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United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.16. 2,293,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,969,119. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business's 50-day moving average price is $108.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.71.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. United Parcel Service has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.220-7.220 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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