United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Oppenheimer

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the transportation company's stock. Oppenheimer's price target indicates a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock's current price.
UPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut United Parcel Service from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens raised United Parcel Service to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.90.
Get Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.16. 2,293,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,969,119. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business's 50-day moving average price is $108.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.71.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. United Parcel Service has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.220-7.220 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
United Parcel Service News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:
- Positive Sentiment: UPS reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $22.8 billion, up 7.6% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $1.76 per share, exceeding analyst expectations. Management raised its 2026 revenue and earnings outlook, supporting the view that its restructuring program is beginning to improve results. UPS beats earnings expectations, raises full-year guidance
- Positive Sentiment: The company said its planned reduction, or “glide down,” of lower-margin Amazon deliveries is effectively complete. UPS expects pricing, premium services and network efficiencies to support margin expansion in the second half of 2026, while focusing on more profitable shipments. UPS Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Network Reset and Higher Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its UPS price target from $110 to $115 while maintaining a “market perform” rating, indicating modest potential upside but not a strongly bullish stance. BMO raises UPS price target
- Neutral Sentiment: U.S. average daily package volume declined 3.3% year over year as UPS removed lower-yielding Amazon business. The strategy is intended to improve profitability even with fewer packages, but investors will look for evidence that higher pricing and mix can offset lost volume. UPS Is Shrinking Package Volume and Making Money With Visibility
- Negative Sentiment: Investor skepticism has overshadowed the earnings and guidance beats because GAAP results included roughly $891 million of after-tax transformation charges, while consolidated operating profit was pressured. Lower international operating profit, fuel costs and weaker near-term domestic expectations also cloud the outlook. UPS raises 2026 outlook after second quarter results exceed expectations
- Negative Sentiment: Industrywide delivery trends are increasing competitive pressure: retailers are diversifying beyond UPS, FedEx and the Postal Service while demanding faster delivery at low or no cost. That could limit UPS’s pricing power and make volume recovery more difficult. Carrier diversification unravels the last-mile delivery duopoly
United Parcel Service Company Profile
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United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.
The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.
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