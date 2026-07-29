United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $124.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the transportation company's stock. UBS Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 17.84% from the company's previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UPS. Citigroup upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens upgraded United Parcel Service to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.80.
Check Out Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service Price Performance
Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963,967. The stock's 50 day moving average is $108.80 and its 200 day moving average is $106.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $122.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.86 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. United Parcel Service has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.220-7.220 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shrier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. LFG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,207,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297,357 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,495,000 after purchasing an additional 98,309 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 937.9% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 245,564 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $24,358,000 after purchasing an additional 221,905 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,541,742 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $450,495,000 after purchasing an additional 65,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.
United Parcel Service News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:
- Positive Sentiment: UPS reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $22.8 billion, up 7.6% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $1.76 per share, exceeding analyst expectations. Management raised its 2026 revenue and earnings outlook, supporting the view that its restructuring program is beginning to improve results. UPS beats earnings expectations, raises full-year guidance
- Positive Sentiment: The company said its planned reduction, or “glide down,” of lower-margin Amazon deliveries is effectively complete. UPS expects pricing, premium services and network efficiencies to support margin expansion in the second half of 2026, while focusing on more profitable shipments. UPS Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Network Reset and Higher Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its UPS price target from $110 to $115 while maintaining a “market perform” rating, indicating modest potential upside but not a strongly bullish stance. BMO raises UPS price target
- Neutral Sentiment: U.S. average daily package volume declined 3.3% year over year as UPS removed lower-yielding Amazon business. The strategy is intended to improve profitability even with fewer packages, but investors will look for evidence that higher pricing and mix can offset lost volume. UPS Is Shrinking Package Volume and Making Money With Visibility
- Negative Sentiment: Investor skepticism has overshadowed the earnings and guidance beats because GAAP results included roughly $891 million of after-tax transformation charges, while consolidated operating profit was pressured. Lower international operating profit, fuel costs and weaker near-term domestic expectations also cloud the outlook. UPS raises 2026 outlook after second quarter results exceed expectations
- Negative Sentiment: Industrywide delivery trends are increasing competitive pressure: retailers are diversifying beyond UPS, FedEx and the Postal Service while demanding faster delivery at low or no cost. That could limit UPS’s pricing power and make volume recovery more difficult. Carrier diversification unravels the last-mile delivery duopoly
United Parcel Service Company Profile
(Get Free Report
)
United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.
The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.
Further Reading
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider United Parcel Service, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Parcel Service wasn't on the list.
While United Parcel Service currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.