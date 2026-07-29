United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $124.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the transportation company's stock. UBS Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 17.84% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UPS. Citigroup upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens upgraded United Parcel Service to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.80.

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United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963,967. The stock's 50 day moving average is $108.80 and its 200 day moving average is $106.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $122.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.86 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. United Parcel Service has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.220-7.220 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shrier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. LFG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,207,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297,357 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,495,000 after purchasing an additional 98,309 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 937.9% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 245,564 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $24,358,000 after purchasing an additional 221,905 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,541,742 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $450,495,000 after purchasing an additional 65,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

United Parcel Service News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Further Reading

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