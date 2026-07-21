United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold Off Rep. Dan Newhouse

Representative Dan Newhouse (Republican-Washington) recently sold shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. NYSE: UPS. In a filing disclosed on July 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in United Parcel Service stock on July 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Parcel Service alerts: Sign Up

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $113.19 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $106.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.41. The company has a market capitalization of $96.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens raised United Parcel Service to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Parcel Service, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Parcel Service wasn't on the list.

While United Parcel Service currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here