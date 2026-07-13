United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the construction company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.92% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on URI. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,101.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $1,145.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,030.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,020.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,127.81.

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United Rentals Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:URI traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,089.96. 61,415 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,282. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $701.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,143.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,029.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $902.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.86 EPS. United Rentals's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 46.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total value of $292,226.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,479,732.62. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total transaction of $535,867.28. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,708.90. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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