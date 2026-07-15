United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Shares Down 6.9% - Should You Sell?

United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $6.0040. 1,921,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 12,332,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAMY. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of United States Antimony from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Antimony presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United States Antimony

United States Antimony Trading Down 5.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $900.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company's 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Antimony

In related news, Director Jon R. Marinelli acquired 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $93,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $93,125. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Antimony during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in United States Antimony by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation is a specialized mining and chemical company focused primarily on the production and processing of antimony and antimony-based compounds. The company operates its own extraction and milling facilities to recover antimony metal and antimony trioxide, which serve as critical raw materials in industries such as flame retardants for plastics and textiles, catalysts for chemical processes, and additives for glass and ceramics. In addition to antimony, United States Antimony maintains smaller-scale gold and silver operations in Mexico that provide supplementary revenue streams and diversification of its mineral portfolio.

Founded in the mid-20th century, United States Antimony has evolved from a single‐mine operator into a multinational enterprise with mining and processing sites in both the United States and Mexico.

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