United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Shares Up 10.5% - Still a Buy?

United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY - Get Free Report) shares were up 10.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.6040. 3,145,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 11,735,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on United States Antimony from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United States Antimony

United States Antimony Trading Up 11.5%

The firm has a market cap of $838.01 million, a P/E ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jon R. Marinelli bought 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $93,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $93,125. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAMY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 36.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,692 shares of the company's stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 95,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Antimony by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,494 shares of the company's stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 1,156,021 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in United States Antimony by 2,441.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,093 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 122,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company's stock.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation is a specialized mining and chemical company focused primarily on the production and processing of antimony and antimony-based compounds. The company operates its own extraction and milling facilities to recover antimony metal and antimony trioxide, which serve as critical raw materials in industries such as flame retardants for plastics and textiles, catalysts for chemical processes, and additives for glass and ceramics. In addition to antimony, United States Antimony maintains smaller-scale gold and silver operations in Mexico that provide supplementary revenue streams and diversification of its mineral portfolio.

Founded in the mid-20th century, United States Antimony has evolved from a single‐mine operator into a multinational enterprise with mining and processing sites in both the United States and Mexico.

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