United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Trading Up 7.2% - Here's Why

United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.3990. 1,644,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 12,386,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

UAMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of United States Antimony from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of United States Antimony in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UAMY

United States Antimony Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $941.60 million, a PE ratio of -49.04 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jon R. Marinelli purchased 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $93,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $93,125. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Antimony in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Antimony in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 17.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation is a specialized mining and chemical company focused primarily on the production and processing of antimony and antimony-based compounds. The company operates its own extraction and milling facilities to recover antimony metal and antimony trioxide, which serve as critical raw materials in industries such as flame retardants for plastics and textiles, catalysts for chemical processes, and additives for glass and ceramics. In addition to antimony, United States Antimony maintains smaller-scale gold and silver operations in Mexico that provide supplementary revenue streams and diversification of its mineral portfolio.

Founded in the mid-20th century, United States Antimony has evolved from a single‐mine operator into a multinational enterprise with mining and processing sites in both the United States and Mexico.

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