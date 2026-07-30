United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

United States Lime & Minerals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. United States Lime & Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of USLM opened at $113.00 on Thursday. United States Lime & Minerals has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $141.43. The stock's fifty day moving average is $107.19 and its 200-day moving average is $116.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.72.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $99.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 35.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USLM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,176 shares of the construction company's stock worth $111,020,000 after purchasing an additional 58,980 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 85.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 441,951 shares of the construction company's stock worth $57,723,000 after buying an additional 203,030 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 356,190 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,548,000 after buying an additional 16,404 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,142 shares of the construction company's stock worth $39,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,922 shares of the construction company's stock worth $39,026,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc NASDAQ: USLM is a producer and supplier of lime and limestone products in the United States. The company operates quarries and processing facilities across the country, specializing in the extraction and production of quicklime, hydrated lime, limestone aggregates and dolomite for use in steel manufacturing, construction, environmental remediation, agriculture and other industrial applications.

With a network of quarries concentrated in Florida and additional mining and distribution sites in other states, United States Lime & Minerals combines kiln operations and grinding plants to offer a comprehensive range of calcium‐ and magnesium‐based products.

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