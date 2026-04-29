United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Issues Earnings Results

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 23.07%.

Get USLM alerts: Sign Up

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of USLM traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.24. The stock had a trading volume of 95,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,407. United States Lime & Minerals has a 12 month low of $91.04 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company's 50-day moving average is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.58.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. United States Lime & Minerals's payout ratio is 5.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 281.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,869 shares of the construction company's stock worth $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 142,308 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 202.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,388 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $17,092,000 after purchasing an additional 129,534 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,195 shares of the construction company's stock worth $20,416,000 after purchasing an additional 86,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,483 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,938,000 after buying an additional 73,891 shares during the period. Finally, Estuary Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $5,112,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on USLM

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc NASDAQ: USLM is a producer and supplier of lime and limestone products in the United States. The company operates quarries and processing facilities across the country, specializing in the extraction and production of quicklime, hydrated lime, limestone aggregates and dolomite for use in steel manufacturing, construction, environmental remediation, agriculture and other industrial applications.

With a network of quarries concentrated in Florida and additional mining and distribution sites in other states, United States Lime & Minerals combines kiln operations and grinding plants to offer a comprehensive range of calcium‐ and magnesium‐based products.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United States Lime & Minerals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United States Lime & Minerals wasn't on the list.

While United States Lime & Minerals currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here