United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Down 13.7% After Earnings Miss

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM - Get Free Report) shares were down 13.7% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $105.88 and last traded at $110.7040. Approximately 32,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 115,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.24.

The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $102.00 million. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 23.07%.

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United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. United States Lime & Minerals's dividend payout ratio is 5.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy".

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Institutional Trading of United States Lime & Minerals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,705,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 281.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,869 shares of the construction company's stock worth $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 142,308 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,388 shares of the construction company's stock worth $17,092,000 after acquiring an additional 129,534 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,195 shares of the construction company's stock worth $20,416,000 after acquiring an additional 86,630 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,483 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 73,891 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.92.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc NASDAQ: USLM is a producer and supplier of lime and limestone products in the United States. The company operates quarries and processing facilities across the country, specializing in the extraction and production of quicklime, hydrated lime, limestone aggregates and dolomite for use in steel manufacturing, construction, environmental remediation, agriculture and other industrial applications.

With a network of quarries concentrated in Florida and additional mining and distribution sites in other states, United States Lime & Minerals combines kiln operations and grinding plants to offer a comprehensive range of calcium‐ and magnesium‐based products.

Further Reading

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