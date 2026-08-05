United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Announces Earnings Results

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.41 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from United Therapeutics' conference call:

Positive Sentiment: United Therapeutics reported highly statistically significant results for the ADVANCE OUTCOMES study of ralinepag in PAH and submitted an NDA to the FDA, viewing the once-daily oral prostacyclin as a potential multibillion-dollar opportunity.

United Therapeutics reported highly statistically significant results for the ADVANCE OUTCOMES study of ralinepag in PAH and submitted an NDA to the FDA, viewing the once-daily oral prostacyclin as a potential multibillion-dollar opportunity. Positive Sentiment: The company submitted an sNDA for nebulized Tyvaso in IPF after positive TETON results, with a potential 2027 approval; enrollment in the larger TETON PPF study is also nearly complete.

The company submitted an sNDA for nebulized Tyvaso in IPF after positive TETON results, with a potential 2027 approval; enrollment in the larger TETON PPF study is also nearly complete. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was approximately $783 million, essentially flat sequentially and below management’s expectations. The company did not reaffirm or update its 2026 revenue-growth outlook, while nebulized Tyvaso remained pressured by increased competition.

Second-quarter revenue was approximately $783 million, essentially flat sequentially and below management’s expectations. The company did not reaffirm or update its 2026 revenue-growth outlook, while nebulized Tyvaso remained pressured by increased competition. Positive Sentiment: Tyvaso DPI patient starts, referrals, total patients, and commercial patients reached record levels exiting the quarter, and a roughly doubled sales force began entering the field in July to improve physician reach and support second-half performance.

Tyvaso DPI patient starts, referrals, total patients, and commercial patients reached record levels exiting the quarter, and a roughly doubled sales force began entering the field in July to improve physician reach and support second-half performance. Neutral Sentiment: United Therapeutics continues to advance its xenotransplantation pipeline, including UKidney, UThymoKidney, and EXPRESS-UHeart studies, while completing construction of commercial-scale facilities in Minnesota and Texas; however, these programs remain clinical-stage opportunities.

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United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6%

UTHR traded up $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $521.78. 420,019 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,389. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $292.34 and a fifty-two week high of $609.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.59. The business's 50 day moving average is $541.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.37.

Insider Activity

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.06, for a total transaction of $4,902,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 324,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,432,054.58. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Malcolm sold 325 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.59, for a total value of $178,941.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $247,765.50. This represents a 41.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 492,833 shares of company stock valued at $272,358,897. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in United Therapeutics by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 168 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting United Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: United Therapeutics reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $7.27 per share , exceeding consensus estimates of $6.82-$6.86 and rising from $6.41 a year earlier. The earnings beat supports the view that the company is maintaining strong profitability. United Therapeutics Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

United Therapeutics reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , exceeding consensus estimates of $6.82-$6.86 and rising from $6.41 a year earlier. The earnings beat supports the view that the company is maintaining strong profitability. Positive Sentiment: Management said it submitted two important new drug applications in rare pulmonary disease, including ralinepag. The regulatory submissions could expand United Therapeutics’ long-term growth opportunities beyond its current pulmonary arterial hypertension products. United Therapeutics Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Management said it submitted two important new drug applications in rare pulmonary disease, including ralinepag. The regulatory submissions could expand United Therapeutics’ long-term growth opportunities beyond its current pulmonary arterial hypertension products. Positive Sentiment: The company continued to show high profitability, with a reported net margin of 40.62% and return on equity of 19.24%. Analysts also maintain a generally favorable view, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $648.33 in the cited reports.

The company continued to show high profitability, with a reported net margin of 40.62% and return on equity of 19.24%. Analysts also maintain a generally favorable view, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $648.33 in the cited reports. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was $783.3 million, down approximately 2% from $798.6 million a year earlier. The decline tempers the earnings strength and suggests that growth in the underlying business remains limited despite improved per-share earnings. United Therapeutics Corporation 2026 Q2 Results Earnings Call Presentation

Second-quarter revenue was $783.3 million, down approximately 2% from $798.6 million a year earlier. The decline tempers the earnings strength and suggests that growth in the underlying business remains limited despite improved per-share earnings. Negative Sentiment: CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares for approximately $4.9 million, reducing her direct ownership by 2.84%. While the sale may be personal or preplanned, insider selling can create a modest sentiment overhang.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $735.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $685.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $701.00 to $704.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $648.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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