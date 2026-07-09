United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,305.81 and traded as high as GBX 1,353. United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,341, with a volume of 2,526,585 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UU. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Utilities Group from £152.50 to GBX 1,340 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of United Utilities Group to a "sector perform" rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,550 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,450 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,550 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,320 price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,431.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UU

United Utilities Group Trading Down 0.4%

The stock has a market cap of £9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 72.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,334.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,305.81.

United Utilities Group (LON:UU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 107.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Utilities Group had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 22.43%.The company had revenue of GBX 261.63 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Utilities Group PLC will post 50.9730539 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Phil Aspin sold 24,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,306, for a total transaction of £320,831.96. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes. United Utilities Group PLC was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

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