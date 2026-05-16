UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $378.88.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $389.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $393.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.53. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $404.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.77%.

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly raised its earnings estimates for UnitedHealth and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing the view that the company’s profit outlook remains solid. MarketBeat UNH report

Erste Group Bank slightly raised its earnings estimates for UnitedHealth and kept a rating, reinforcing the view that the company’s profit outlook remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary remains upbeat after UnitedHealth’s strong first-quarter results, with analysts and market watchers pointing to a substantial rebound since March lows and improved investor confidence in the stock’s longer-term earnings power. Seeking Alpha article

Recent commentary remains upbeat after UnitedHealth’s strong first-quarter results, with analysts and market watchers pointing to a substantial rebound since March lows and improved investor confidence in the stock’s longer-term earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: The broader market tone was positive, with major indexes closing higher and hitting new highs, which may have helped sentiment across large-cap healthcare stocks.

The broader market tone was positive, with major indexes closing higher and hitting new highs, which may have helped sentiment across large-cap healthcare stocks. Negative Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it sold several smaller holdings, including UnitedHealth, which may raise concerns that a high-profile investor is reducing exposure to the stock. Reuters article

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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