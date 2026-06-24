UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $475.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Bank of America from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the healthcare conglomerate's stock. Bank of America's price target indicates a potential upside of 17.52% from the company's current price.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $410.79.

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UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $5.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $404.20. 2,643,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,753,969. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.66. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $415.98. The company has a market capitalization of $367.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. UnitedHealth Group's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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