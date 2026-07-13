UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $485.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $397.00 to $485.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the healthcare conglomerate's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UNH. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $421.04.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $429.73. The stock had a trading volume of 674,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,460,364. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $434.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $399.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,376,167,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,109,029 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,356,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,128 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 864.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,523,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $833,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,713,684 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $3,169,606,000 after buying an additional 2,097,859 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,916,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,294,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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