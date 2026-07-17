UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $490.00 at UBS Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $460.00 to $490.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the healthcare conglomerate's stock. UBS Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock's previous close.

UNH has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $397.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $440.17.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $423.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $461.62. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $403.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

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UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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