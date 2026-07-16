UnitedHealth Group Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH reported sharply higher second-quarter 2026 earnings and raised its full-year outlook, citing improved performance in Medicare Advantage and Optum Health, while cautioning that commercial medical cost trends remain elevated and are delaying margin recovery in that business.

The company said adjusted earnings per share were $6.38, up from $4.08 a year earlier. Total revenue was $112 billion, which Chief Financial Officer Wayne DeVeydt said was “largely consistent” with the prior year, while operating earnings rose 55% year over year to $8 billion.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

DeVeydt said the results reflected “product and portfolio actions taken over the past 12 months, along with more focused and consistent management disciplines.” The company updated its 2026 adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $19.50 to $20 per share.

UnitedHealthcare Medicare Results Improve, Commercial Costs Remain Pressured

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Hemsley said UnitedHealth’s second-quarter results and revised full-year outlook show “continuing progress toward delivering more consistent and dependable performance.” He said UnitedHealthcare improved its Medicare businesses through benefit planning and design, while remaining “respectful of persistently elevated medical costs.”

UnitedHealthcare CEO Tim Noel said the company’s overall second-quarter performance exceeded expectations, driven by better results in Medicare Advantage. He said Medicare medical cost trends remain well above historical levels but are running below the company’s expectations so far in 2026.

Noel attributed the better-than-expected Medicare trend to company initiatives including benefit design, care management models and network curation, as well as prior-year development, a more favorable respiratory season and weather patterns. He said UnitedHealth now expects 2026 Medicare medical cost trend to come in below its initial estimate of about 10%.

The company now expects full-year Medicare Advantage enrollment to decline by about 1.1 million members, with Medicare margins finishing 2026 above 3%.

Commercial benefits, however, remain under pressure. Noel said commercial medical cost trends are “modestly above” the 11% level the company had previously cited, and he said commercial margin recovery will take longer than originally expected.

In response to an analyst question, UnitedHealthcare Commercial CEO Dan Kueter said the commercial cost pressure reflects several factors, including the independent dispute resolution process under the No Surprises Act, provider coding intensity and specialty pharmacy costs. Kueter said the dispute process is contributing about 50 basis points of incremental trend in 2026 and now totals at least 100 basis points of total cost.

Kueter said the company still expects to return commercial group margins to historical performance of 7% or greater, but described the recovery as a “multi-year journey” that will extend beyond 2027.

Medicaid Margins Still Expected to Be Negative

UnitedHealth said Medicaid performance in the quarter was broadly in line with expectations. In response to a question from Wolfe Research analyst Justin Lake, Mike, a company executive speaking on Medicaid, said first-half results benefited from affordability actions, including network curation, payment integrity efforts, fraud, waste and abuse initiatives, and operating cost discipline.

He said Medicaid trends remain elevated versus pre-pandemic levels, with continued pressure in specialty pharmacy, home and community-based services, behavioral healthcare services, and inpatient skilled nursing facility costs for complex populations.

The company continues to expect 2026 Medicaid margins within its previously communicated range of negative 1% to negative 1.7%. It also expects annualized 2026 rate impacts in the range of 6% to 7%, which it said still lags elevated medical trend.

Optum Businesses Track In Line or Ahead of Plan

Optum CEO Patrick Conway said all three Optum segments performed in line with or ahead of plan through the first half of the year. He said Optum Health is refocusing on its integrated value-based care delivery model and has made significant changes to how the business operates locally and nationally.

Conway said enhanced support for patients during care transitions has resulted in an approximately 10% reduction in hospitalizations since implementation late last year in Optum Health’s Western and Southern regions. He also said home health pilots produced a more than 20% improvement in timely care delivery, along with reductions in acute care utilization and shorter skilled nursing facility stays.

In rural health, Conway said Optum Health now reaches nearly 90% of U.S. counties and conducts about 2.5 million rural patient home visits. He said the company plans to expand related programs across the Optum Health footprint by the end of 2026.

Optum Health is also expanding use of AI-based ambient listening technology. Conway said the tools are available to 70% of employed providers and are on track to exceed 90% by year-end. He said patient experience in care delivery sites is up about 5% year over year, and patient access has expanded by nearly 200,000 patient-facing hours.

Optum Rx continues to emphasize transparency and fee-based services. Conway said the pharmacy benefit business retains customers at rates in the high 90s. He also said Optum Rx expects to end 2026 with more than 95% of clients on 100% manufacturer rebate pass-through, toward a commitment to pass through all manufacturer rebates to customers by the end of 2027.

Optum Insight remains on what executives described as a multi-year path of reinvestment and innovation. Conway said AI-enabled products such as coding tools, payer-provider interfaces and clinical quality support are gaining traction. He cited Value Connect, an AI-driven platform integrated into provider workflows and electronic health records, saying early client results include a 17% reduction in pharmacy costs.

Guidance Raised, Share Repurchases Increased

DeVeydt said UnitedHealth now expects UnitedHealthcare full-year operating earnings of at least $12 billion and Optum Health operating earnings of at least $2.2 billion. The company expects a full-year medical care ratio of 88.1%, plus or minus 25 basis points.

UnitedHealth reported a second-quarter medical care ratio of 86.7%, including $860 million of net favorable prior-period medical development, compared with 89.4% a year earlier. Days claims payable were 47 days, up about 2.5 days from a year ago.

The operating cost ratio was 12.7%, up from 12.3% a year earlier. DeVeydt said the increase reflected targeted investments in technology, artificial intelligence, care delivery enhancements, customer experience and communities through the United Health Foundation.

Operating cash flow was about $11 billion, or 1.9 times net income, which DeVeydt attributed to the timing of government payments and strong earnings. Through mid-July, UnitedHealth repurchased 11.4 million shares for $4 billion and now expects at least $5 billion of share repurchases in 2026, up from initial guidance of $2.5 billion. The company also returned $2.1 billion to shareholders through dividends during the quarter, after its board increased the annualized dividend to $9.28 per share.

Executives Emphasize AI, Prior Authorization Changes

Executives repeatedly emphasized artificial intelligence as a tool to improve efficiency and customer experience. Hemsley said UnitedHealth is taking a “tech-forward view” and is using AI to improve service interactions, reduce administrative burden and support better decision-making.

Noel said UnitedHealthcare committed during the quarter to eliminating 30% of prior authorization volume and nearly two-thirds of prior authorization requirements for pediatric care by the end of the year. He also said the company aims to process 80% of prior authorizations in real time by the end of 2027.

Hemsley said the company remains focused on affordability, transparency, modernization, simplicity and convenience. He told analysts UnitedHealth remains committed to its long-term earnings growth framework of 13% to 16%, saying he “never didn’t believe” in that range despite challenges in recent years.

About UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here