Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.72 and traded as high as $45.57. Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares last traded at $44.7710, with a volume of 104,796 shares changing hands.

Get UHT alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Realty Income Trust currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on UHT

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $621.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 19.40%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Universal Health Realty Income Trust's payout ratio is 215.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 120.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 130.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust NYSE: UHT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, financing and development of healthcare-related properties. The company’s primary focus is on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with hospitals, healthcare systems and senior living operators. Its portfolio includes medical office buildings, hospitals, outpatient facilities, senior housing communities and life science research facilities, all structured to provide long-term, triple-net leases with established healthcare providers.

UHT’s real estate holdings are diversified across key markets throughout the United States, from major metropolitan areas to growing suburban regions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Universal Health Realty Income Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Universal Health Realty Income Trust wasn't on the list.

While Universal Health Realty Income Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here