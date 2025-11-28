Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Chairman Sean Downes Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE - Get Free Report) Chairman Sean Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $669,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,263,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,277,111.52. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.13. 77,110 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,275. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.77. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $35.84.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $400.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.36 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 28.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 195.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Universal Insurance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 28.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 390.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,656 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Universal Insurance from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Universal Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Insurance has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

