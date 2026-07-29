Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $220.3950 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $221.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.61 million. On average, analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of UTI opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business's 50 day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.45. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $51.34.

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

In other news, CAO Christine Kline sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $155,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 43,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,910,326.52. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 94,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $3,912,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 335,715 shares in the company, valued at $13,898,601. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,117,545 shares of company stock worth $128,998,420 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $904,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 204,594 shares of the company's stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,756 shares of the company's stock worth $21,107,000 after purchasing an additional 88,252 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,971,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities set a $41.00 price objective on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Griffin Securities set a $49.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Universal Technical Institute

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc NYSE: UTI is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI's curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

Further Reading

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