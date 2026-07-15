Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (UVSP) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania to post earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $86.6620 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Get UVSP alerts: Sign Up

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 18.25%.The firm had revenue of $87.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.85 million. On average, analysts expect Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Insider Transactions at Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

In other Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania news, CFO Brian J. Richardson sold 2,090 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $85,481.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 24,228 shares in the company, valued at $990,925.20. This represents a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 13,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $569,999.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,086.83. This represents a 11.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 36,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,334 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 545.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UVSP shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

About Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a financial holding company headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania, operating through its primary subsidiary, Univest Bank and Trust Co The company offers a comprehensive range of banking services, including commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, mortgage banking, treasury and payment solutions, and wealth management services. Through its community banking model, Univest serves individuals, small to middle-market businesses, and nonprofit and public institutions.

Founded in 1893 as Souderton Industrial Savings Association, Univest has grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania wasn't on the list.

While Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here